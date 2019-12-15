KENNEBUNK, Maine — The 'Spirit of Massachusetts' floating restaurant and its dock were torn from the shore of the Kennebunk River during the rain storm on Saturday, December 14th.

The Kennebunkport Fire Department posted on its Facebook page just after 6 o'clock Saturday night, "Our crews along with Kennebunk Fire-Rescue and Maine Marine Patrol are currently working an incident where a large boat and its dock were torn from the shore of the Kennebunk River. The outgoing tide and extremely strong current (fed by excessive rain) of the Kennebunk River have created very, very dangerous conditions. Please keep clear of the area if possible. If you’re there please stay away from the water."

George Dow with Kennebunk police dispatch confirms for NEWS CENTER Maine the boat in the photo posted by the Kennebunkport Fire Department is the Spirit of Massachusetts floating restaurant.

Dow says officials are still on scene as on 9:45 Saturday night.

Dow says no one was injured in the incident.

