The hot air balloons were up early Friday morning, at The Great Falls Balloon Festival, in Lewiston and Auburn.

Hundreds of people gathered early in the day to watch the colorful balloons soar. A sunny sky and light winds helped with the launch. The forecast isn't going to be as great for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning's launches. You may be dodging raindrops. The launches are scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 6 AM and 6 PM.

Sunday is looking better, with a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY 6 PM:

SATURDAY 6 AM:

SATURDAY 6 PM:

SUNDAY 6 AM:

SUNDAY 6 PM:

Happy viewing!

© NEWS CENTER Maine