SACO, Maine — With still more snowmelt to come and more rain on the way, officials are watching the flooding situation over the next few days.

The recent cold spell has made conditions easier to manage according to the National Weather Service in Gray. Northern Maine has a more serious situation with ice jams but southern Maine has it a little easier due to the rain coming after the ice melted out of the rivers.

The rivers are incredible to watch as they rage through towns and cities. Drivers are advised to be aware.