Over 50,000 Mainers without power

Due to strong winds from Tropical Storm Isaias, CMP is reporting over 50,000 customers without power Tuesday night.

MAINE, USA — As gusty winds from Tropical Storm Isaias sweep across Maine, so do the power outages.

As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, CMP is reporting a total of 50,035 customers in the state are without power. Customers in York County are most affected by the outages with 24,15 of them without power.

Versant Power (formerly Emera) is reporting zero customers without power.

Earlier Tuesday, CMP said in anticipation of the outages, it has upped its manpower. In addition to about 200 lineworkers, approximately 180 contracted workers including 80 from Canada have been secured and tree crews have been lined up across the system.

Similarly, Versant Power said it would have extra crews on standby Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and is positioning crews to address any downed trees and tree branches throughout the service territory.

“We have been watching the development of Isaias carefully, and are planning to respond to potential outages that could be caused by wind and rain. We will continue to monitor today and tomorrow, adjusting crews and equipment to meet predicted conditions,” Tom Depeter, CMP Vice President of Electric Operations, said in a release Monday.