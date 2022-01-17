Photos, videos show coastal impact of Monday's storm

Many of Maine's coastal areas saw high surf and flooding, which led to some road closures.

MAINE, USA — All parts of Maine saw stormy weather on Monday, but images and photos of coastal areas were awe-inspiring.

Meteorologist Todd Gutner said the strongest winds would line up with high tide around mid-to-late morning, resulting in coastal flooding and erosion. Because astronomical tides are low now, he said we narrowly missed a dire situation.

Many areas saw high surf and flooding, leading to road closures. This video of a vehicle on Marginal Way in Portland shows how quickly water built up on some streets.

Officials in Kennebunkport responded to flooding early in the day. An hour before high tide, water had already flooded Dyke Road and other roads in town, according to the town's fire department.

In Yarmouth, East Main Street had to be blocked off because a car went in the water. It was weather-related, and the driver was not injured, according to Maine State Police.

It was quite a scene at Camp Ellis in Saco, where waves nearly washed up on houses near the shoreline.

It was a similar scene in Cape Elizabeth.

Ogunquit saw more of the same, with water breaching the shoreline in some places.

Wells police may have put it best when they said, "The ocean is angry today."

While much of the potential for further coastal flooding has dissipated, outages are still abundant in Maine as of Monday afternoon.

Mumsie took this photo at Bug Light about 30 minutes ago! Look at those waves 👀 🌊 @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/hmsrmyKKZW — Jessica Conley (@MeteoroloJess) January 17, 2022