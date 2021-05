Central Maine Power reports over 16,000 outages in the state Wednesday night.

People across the state are experiencing power outages, Central Maine Power reports Wednesday night, due to severe weather in Maine.

As of 7:30 p.m., CMP reports 16,115 statewide outages, with the hardest-hit counties being Cumberland and York.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for parts of Maine and New Hampshire on Wednesday night. 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail are possible within these storms.

Severe thunderstorms roll into Maine Severe storms rolled through New Hampshire and are now impacting southern Maine. Meteorologist Jess Conley has the latest Posted by NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday, May 26, 2021