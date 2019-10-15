MAINE, Maine — Ahead of Thursday's nor'easter, the Emergency Management Director in Boothbay Harbor is reminding residents to get ready for the storm by making sure their sump pumps and generators are in working order.

Thursday's storm is expected to produce high winds of possibly 50 mph or higher, heavy rain and pounding surf that will arrive Wednesday night and likely cause power outages across the state.

NCM

Scott Campbell, Boothbay Harbor's Director of Emergency Management, is urging residents to put safety first.

"If you come across any downed wires stay away, even if there is no power, because you're not sure if anyone is back-feeding it with a generator," Campbell warns.

Campbell is also asking Mainers to take time on Tuesday to put away anything at their homes that could be blown away.

RELATED: Potent Nor'easter: rain, wind and power outages

While Maine could see swells on the ocean as high as 10 to 11 feet, Campbell is reminding residents that, while the ocean can be beautiful, it can also be dangerous as he urges Mainers to use caution on Thursday and into Friday.

If needed, Campbell said, Boothbay Harbor will open warming or charging stations.

Boothbay Harbor EMA works closely with the Maine Emergency Management Agency and FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to assist by coordinating preparedness, response, and recovery from emergencies and disasters such as floods, hurricanes, earthquakes or hazardous materials spills.

RELATED: Why this storm is a nor'easter, even though it's not snow

RELATED: 50 mph or 60 mph? Million dollar question