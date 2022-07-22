NWS: Severe storm in Standish Thursday was a 'microburst'

During the storm, a tree fell on a car in Standish, killing a child inside, authorities say.

STANDISH, Maine — Thursday's severe storm in Standish that resulted in a tree falling on a car and killing a child inside has been called a "microburst" by the National Weather Service in Gray.

The NWS said the estimated peak wind during the storm was 80 miles per hour.

"A hot and humid airmass was in place across the Northeastern United States ahead of an approaching cold front, with these ingredients resulting in numerous showers and thunderstorms across New Hampshire and western Maine," a report from the NWS stated.

The storm was also accompanied by ping pong ball-sized-hail.

A severe storm with a history of producing large hail and damaging winds moved from central New Hampshire into western Maine and caused serious damage.

That includes damage along the western shore of Sebago Lake due to the microburst.

