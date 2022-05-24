NOAA forecasts above-average hurricane season, driven by La Niña

NOAA is forecasting a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes, including three to six major hurricanes.

MIAMI — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting another busy Atlantic hurricane season for 2022.

NOAA is predicting a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. It'd be the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic basin.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.

There already have been hurricane outlooks published by other organizations, including AccuWeather and Colorado State University. Both are predicting above-average seasons, and both are highlighting two major factors indicating a more-active period, including warm ocean water and an ongoing La Niña phase.

When a La Niña phase is around for hurricane season, we can expect lighter upper-level winds, which means less wind shear. When there is less wind shear, tropical storms and hurricanes can develop and strengthen.

NOAA is also citing the La Niña as a strong factor in this year's hurricane season.

In a normal year, the Atlantic hurricane basin produces 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

Colorado State University forecasts 19 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes. AccuWeather predicts 16-20 named storms, six to eight hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes.