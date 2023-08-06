x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Next storm sings the same summer song, flash flooding threat moves into Maine

A storm this week could once again bring flash flooding to parts of Maine.
Credit: jason nappi

MAINE, USA — We are getting used to the same old story in northern New England this summer: rain, and lots of it. 

A strong storm will move into the region late on Monday with a warm front sparking showers later in the day.

Credit: jason nappi

By the time Tuesday morning rolls around, you will wake up to tropical downpours in southern Maine.

Credit: jason nappi

Rainfall rates will be in the 2 to 4-inch range during the peak of the storm on Tuesday thanks to high available moisture in the atmosphere.

Credit: jason nappi

Some of the thunderstorms will "back build" and "train," meaning they will go over the same towns repeatedly.

Credit: jason nappi

Despite less rain lately, the soil is still saturated from heavy summer rains, so the flash flood threat is a Level 2 out of 4 for Tuesday.

Credit: jason nappi

I expect around an inch or more statewide, with more than 3 to 4 inches for localized thunderstorms mentioned above.

Credit: jason nappi

In summary, here's what you need to know: 

Credit: jason nappi

The rain will taper to showers with the sun coming out on Wednesday.

You can get the latest updates by following me on social media:

Jason's Facebook

Jason's Twitter

Jason’s Instagram

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast

Before You Leave, Check This Out