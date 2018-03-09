It's the unofficial end to summer, and it's definitely going to feel like summer out there! High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. It'll be muggier into the afternoon. It'll feel more like temperatures are in the mid to upper 90s.

The National Weather Service does have heat advisories in place for parts of New Hampshire, from noon until 8 p.m. Monday.

A few showers and storms will move in during the mid to late afternoon and evening. Any areas shaded in lime green have the highest chances of seeing a few stronger storms. The biggest threats would be heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and hail.

Stay cool and have a safe holiday!

© NEWS CENTER Maine