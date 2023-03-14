Nor'easter leaves more than 70,000 Mainers without power

The storm is expected to wrap up on Wednesday, with primary impacts being Down East.

MAINE, USA — After a nor'easter swept through much of Maine throughout the day on Tuesday, many Mainers are left without power, especially along the coast.

A combination of winds clocking in between 30 to 50 mph and wet, heavy snow precipitated an expected outcome of several power outages in many communities.

NEWS CENTER Maine Meteorologist Jason Nappi expects the snowfall to become lighter for some parts of southern Maine after midnight on Tuesday, however, a strong breeze will still impact much of the state until later on Wednesday.

The storm is ultimately expected to wrap up on Wednesday, with primary impacts being Down East.

As of 9:41 p.m., Central Maine Power reported 74,765 power outages, with Cumberland County experiencing the most outages totaling 24,169. Versant Power reported a total of 145 power outages.

You can find updated outage reports for CMP here and Versant Power here.