More than 20,000 Mainers without power due to strong wind gusts

With gusts reaching as high as the mid 40s, there were also reports of trees down across Cumberland, Hancock and Penobscot counties.

MAINE, Maine — More than 20,000 Mainers were without power Monday night after strong wind gusts toppled trees and downed wires in parts of the state.

As of 12 a.m. Tuesday, Central Maine Power reported 18,253 customers without power. Most of those were in York, Cumberland and Hancock Counties.

Versant reported 3,604 as of 12 a.m. with a majority of customers located in Penobscot County.

A spokesperson for Versant said they had crews headed to Jonesboro, Jonesport and Blue Hill.

With gusts reaching as high as the mid 40s, there were also reports of trees down across Cumberland County, including in Gorham, Gray and New Gloucester.

As of 11:20 p.m. Lewiston Road (Route 100) in New Gloucester was shut down, according to dispatchers.

Gusty winds causing power outages tonight. Over 17,000 outages reported from @cmpco @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/6YcRcp7URw — Jessica Conley (@MeteoroloJess) December 7, 2021

A large tree fell on wires between Morse Road and Gloucester Hill Road. Traffic in the area was being diverted. It was unclear how long the closure would last.

Power officials remind the public to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line.

Drivers are also urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways.