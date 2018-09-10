Another tropical system formed over the weekend and has quickly strengthened into a hurricane. Michael is moving north through the Gulf of Mexico and will likely become a major hurricane before making landfall Wednesday on the Florida Panhandle.

The storm will quickly move inland and race to the northeast through the Southeastern US, exiting the Mid-Atlantic and sliding south of New England before the weekend.

Any time a tropical system, and it's remnants, move north up the East Coast we need to be concerned here in Maine for wind and rain.

The good news is there's a tremendous amount of support to keep the core of the remnants safely south of us so wind will not be a factor. However, that doesn't mean we are out of the woods.

While wind is unlikely, moisture from Michael will be infused into a passing front. This will enhance rain over Northern New England Thursday and Thursday night. Rain amounts could easily top an inch again.

Michael will need to be watched closely. If it were to come any farther north, larger wind and rain impacts would be possible.

