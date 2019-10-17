MAINE, Maine — The season's first nor'easter pounded Maine with strong winds and heavy rain that began Wednesday night and continued to into Thursday morning.

The fast-moving storm as of 7:15 a.m. had already knocked out power to

148,285 Central Maine Power customers, the majority of them in Cumberland and York county.

Emera Maine is reporting 29,269 power outages.

Some of the storm's strongest winds have been seen in Casco Bay through Penobscot Bay and Downeast Maine. At the Portland Jetport winds gusted 62 mph making it to the top-ten list of strongest wind gusts in Maine since 1941.

Transformers were blowing all over Maine including one in South Portland during Storm Center.

