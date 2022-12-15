Mainers ready for first significant snowfall of the season

Across the state, folks have been stocking up on supplies for Friday's storm.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's first notable snowfall of the season is on its way and folks are getting ready for everything Friday has to bring.

"Its been busy," said Maine Hardware president Rick Tucker. "We're seeing a lot of people picking up calcium, rock salt, shovels, and snow blowers, everything that they need to get ready and, hopefully, be safe tomorrow and the next day.”

As others shop, some Mainers are getting ready to relax.

“We hope everyone enjoys the day,” musicians James Madru and Gail Rice told NEWS CENTER Maine. “We're probably going to hang out at the house and just cook, and play music, and record, and watch the snow.”

The Maine Emergency Management Agency has been busy reminding folks this could be a practice storm and not a panic storm.

“This is a good chance for you to take a look around, see what you have for supplies, and think, 'OK, if things are worse, could I survive for a few hours without power, or a worst-case scenario, a couple of days?’” said MEMA spokeswoman Vanessa Corson.

In case of a power outage, Corson wants folks to remember to charge their cell phones ahead of time and have a flashlight nearby.

"Know where they are so if the power goes out, you’re not scrambling in the dark to find them,” added Corson.