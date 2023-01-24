Maine snow totals: A town-by-town look at Monday's storm

MAINE, USA — Monday's storm brought lots of snow to Maine and New Hampshire.
This article details some of the recorded snow totals across the two states. The counties are listed in alphabetical order, and all info is from the National Weather Service offices in Gray and Caribou.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY
Durham 16.0 in 0815 PM 01/23 Public
2 E Lewiston 15.0 in 0542 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
2 W Lisbon Falls 13.0 in 0530 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
Mechanic Falls 12.5 in 0530 PM 01/23 Public
5 SE Canton 12.0 in 0638 PM 01/23 Public
Lisbon 9.8 in 0230 PM 01/23 Public
AROOSTOOK COUNTY
1 NNW Macwahoc 2.5 in 0612 AM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 WSW Madawaska 1.6 in 0436 AM 01/23 Trained Spotter
Fort Kent 1 SE 1.0 in 0700 AM 01/23 COOP
New Sweden 4.9 NNW 1.0 in 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS
1 SE Presque Isle 0.8 in 0600 AM 01/23 Trained Spotter
Caribou NWS 0.4 in 0700 AM 01/23 COOP
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
4 WSW New Gloucester 15.5 in 0755 PM 01/23 NWS Employee
2 NE Gray 15.0 in 0812 PM 01/23 NWS Employee
1 N Cumberland 14.3 in 0700 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
5 NNE East Baldwin 13.0 in 0805 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
5 S Bridgton 12.0 in 0540 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
4 SSE Gorham 11.9 in 0717 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
NWS Gray 11.6 in 0700 PM 01/23 Official NWS Obs
2 SSE North Windham 11.5 in 0400 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 SSW Brunswick 10.5 in 0557 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 NE Falmouth 9.8 in 0811 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
3 E South Windham 9.8 in 0400 PM 01/23 NWS Employee
4 SE Yarmouth 9.8 in 0823 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
Portland Jetport 9.1 in 0700 PM 01/23 ASOS
1 NNW Cape Elizabeth 7.0 in 0821 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
FRANKLIN COUNTY
1 SE Jay 10.0 in 0500 PM 01/23 Public
2 NNW Farmington 6.0 in 0552 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
HANCOCK COUNTY
East Surry 8.6 in 0916 PM 01/23 CO-OP Observer
Dedham 2 SE 8.4 in 0720 AM 01/23 COOP
Orland 8.0 in 0500 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 SE Ellsworth 7.5 in 0530 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
Ellsworth 7.0 in 0820 AM 01/23 Trained Spotter
4 NNE Somesville 6.5 in 0745 AM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 SW Bar Harbor 6.0 in 0245 PM 01/23 Public
Ellsworth 8.2 NNW 6.0 in 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS
2 E Sedgwick 5.2 in 0745 AM 01/23 Trained Spotter
3 N Deer Isle 5.0 in 0400 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 NNW Sorrento 5.0 in 0645 AM 01/23 Public
3 SE Brooklin 3.4 in 0200 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
Brooklin 2.8 SE 3.1 in 0642 AM 01/23 COCORAHS
Southwest Harbor 2.6 SE 2.5 in 0745 AM 01/23 COCORAHS
KENNEBEC COUNTY
4 NNW Litchfield 14.5 in 0642 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
2 NE South China 13.5 in 0715 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
Hallowell 13.2 in 0445 PM 01/23 Public
1 SW Gardiner 12.0 in 0500 PM 01/23 Public
Waterville 12.0 in 0500 PM 01/23 Public
1 NW Farmingdale 11.5 in 0800 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 ESE Augusta 11.4 in 0345 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
2 W Vienna 11.0 in 0649 PM 01/23 Public
KNOX COUNTY
2 SE Washington 10.5 in 0837 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
Hope 9.5 in 0818 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
LINCOLN COUNTY
1 SSW Nobleboro 9.5 in 0745 PM 01/23 Public
OXFORD COUNTY
1 ESE Norway 12.0 in 0600 PM 01/23 Public
3 N Porter 11.6 in 0400 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
3 WNW Brownfield 11.3 in 0345 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
4 NNW Casco 10.9 in 0415 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
4 WSW Turner 10.8 in 0445 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
2 NE Oxford 10.0 in 0300 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
3 S Greenwood 8.0 in 0504 PM 01/23
PENOBSCOT COUNTY
3 S Etna 17.2 in 0624 PM 01/23 Public
Carmel 17.0 in 0500 PM 01/23 Public
2 NE Hampden 15.0 in 0523 PM 01/23 Public
Hermon 15.0 in 0530 PM 01/23 Public
1 SW Orono 15.0 in 0630 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
2 S Etna 14.5 in 0300 PM 01/23 Public
Bradley 14.0 in 0500 PM 01/23 Public
1 ENE Veazie 14.0 in 0454 PM 01/23 Public
1 NNW Orono 13.6 in 0453 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 ENE Brewer 13.5 in 0610 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 ENE Glenburn 13.5 in 0815 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 SSW Lakeville 13.3 in 0800 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
2 W Bangor 12.8 in 0700 PM 01/23 Other Federal
1 N Brewer 12.5 in 0727 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 SSW Hampden 12.2 in 0345 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
3 E Exeter 10.5 in 1152 AM 01/23 Trained Spotter
2 NNE Bangor 9.9 in 1000 AM 01/23 Trained Spotter
Lowell 9.0 in 1230 PM 01/23 Public
1 SW Veazie 8.2 in 0945 AM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 SW Orrington 8.0 in 1100 AM 01/23 Trained Spotter
Springfield 8.0 in 0340 PM 01/23 Public
2 N Bangor 7.0 in 0850 AM 01/23 Trained Spotter
Dexter 7.0 in 0641 PM 01/23 Public
Hermon 1.2 W 7.0 in 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS
Hudson 2.4 ESE 7.0 in 0701 AM 01/23 COCORAHS
Orono 1.1 SSW 7.0 in 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS
Milford 0.8 SSW 6.1 in 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS
Millinocket 2 SE 2.0 in 0632 AM 01/23 COOP
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY
2 SSE Kingsbury 7.0 in 0214 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
Dover-foxcroft 2 E 4.5 in 0700 AM 01/23 COOP
Abbot 4.6 WNW 3.1 in 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS
4 E Greenville 2.5 in 0900 AM 01/23 Trained Spotter
SAGADAHOC COUNTY
2 ENE Topsham 11.5 in 0807 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
SOMERSET COUNTY
Pittsfield 17.0 in 0819 PM 01/23 Public
WALDO COUNTY
Morrill 14.0 in 0816 PM 01/23 Public
Palermo 11.5 in 0813 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
Northport 11.0 in 0815 PM 01/23 Public
2 NNE Knox 10.5 in 0645 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
Thorndike 10.5 in 0816 PM 01/23 Public
Freedom 10.0 in 0819 PM 01/23 Public
Belfast 9.0 in 0818 PM 01/23 Public
Stockton Springs 9.0 in 0817 PM 01/23 Public
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Princeton 14.0 in 0458 PM 01/23 Public
Topsfield 13.0 in 0419 PM 01/23 CO-OP Observer
3 NNE Cooper 10.0 in 0724 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 N Pembroke 9.5 in 0954 PM 01/23 Public
Columbia 8.0 in 0651 PM 01/23 Public
4 NNW Perry 8.0 in 0948 AM 01/23 Trained Spotter
Cooper 0.5 SE 5.0 in 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS
3 NNE Marshfield 5.0 in 0651 AM 01/23 Trained Spotter
Eastport 4.3 in 0830 AM 01/23 Trained Spotter
Eastport 1.4 ESE 4.3 in 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS
3 NNE Whiting 4.0 in 0800 AM 01/23 Trained Spotter
YORK COUNTY
4 ESE Limerick 16.3 in 0630 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
5 NNW Acton 16.0 in 0644 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
5 NW Hollis 14.6 in 0630 PM 01/23 CO-OP Observer
2 SSW East Baldwin 14.3 in 0630 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
4 NE Shapleigh 14.0 in 0814 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
5 NNW Berwick 12.0 in 0753 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
3 NE Limington 9.5 in 0515 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 SW Old Orchard Beach 8.6 in 0812 PM 01/23 NWS Employee
3 NNE Berwick 5.5 in 0400 PM 01/23 Public
New Hampshire
BELKNAP COUNTY
1 SW Sanbornton 14.5 in 0445 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
2 WNW Strafford 14.0 in 0828 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
3 NNW Meredith 13.8 in 0656 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
5 WNW Barnstead 13.5 in 0500 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
2 SSW Laconia 13.0 in 0515 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
CARROLL COUNTY
1 NNE Ossipee 16.5 in 0430 PM 01/23 Public
1 W South Tamworth 16.0 in 0658 PM 01/23 Public
1 NNW Brookfield 15.1 in 0700 PM 01/23 Public
1 N Madison 13.8 in 0315 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
2 WNW Wolfeboro 13.5 in 0814 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
2 NNE Freedom 13.1 in 0500 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 WNW Center Sandwich 10.8 in 0345 PM 01/23 Public
CHESHIRE COUNTY
Spofford 15.0 in 0808 PM 01/23 Public
3 W Marlow 13.5 in 0300 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 SE Keene 13.2 in 0600 PM 01/23 CO-OP Observer
2 SSE Rindge 6.7 in 0810 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
COOS COUNTY
Whitefield 9.0 in 0330 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
GRAFTON COUNTY
1 NNW Bristol 10.8 in 0345 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
2 ENE Plymouth 10.8 in 0820 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
5 SSW Lyme 9.8 in 0615 PM 01/23 Public
2 E Lincoln 9.5 in 0600 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
4 ENE Thornton 9.5 in 0530 PM 01/23 Public
Hanover 6.5 in 0400 PM 01/23 Public
1 SSE Campton 5.8 in 0315 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
2 WNW Windsor 14.0 in 0635 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
3 N Hillsborough 13.8 in 0259 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 WNW Francestown 13.0 in 0806 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
2 N New Boston 12.6 in 0725 PM 01/23 Public
3 NNE Dublin 12.0 in 0648 PM 01/23 Public
3 NNE Amherst 9.0 in 0630 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 WSW Bedford 6.5 in 0806 PM 01/23 Public
Manchester Airport 6.4 in 0700 PM 01/23 ASOS
2 NNE Hudson 5.8 in 0809 PM 01/23 CO-OP Observer
1 WSW Nashua 2.8 in 0400 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
MERRIMACK COUNTY
Concord Municipal Airp 14.6 in 0700 PM 01/23 ASOS
3 E Tilton 14.5 in 0430 PM 01/23 Public
2 NNW Warner 14.0 in 0600 PM 01/23 Public
1 SSE Henniker 13.5 in 0835 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
3 E Canterbury 12.0 in 0500 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 NW New London 10.5 in 0430 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 S South Hooksett 7.5 in 0839 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
4 ESE Epsom 13.3 in 0713 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 N Deerfield 9.5 in 0630 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 SSW Sandown 5.0 in 0530 PM 01/23 CO-OP Observer
Portsmouth Airport 4.2 in 0700 PM 01/23 AWOS
STRAFFORD COUNTY
1 WSW Rochester 11.8 in 0715 PM 01/23 Public
3 NNE Northwood 10.0 in 0415 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 N Dover 7.0 in 0700 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 N Durham 2.0 in 0600 PM 01/23 Public
SULLIVAN COUNTY
1 NW Sunapee 17.0 in 0425 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
1 S Claremont 13.5 in 0415 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
2 N Acworth 11.5 in 0835 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter
2 NE Newport 11.5 in 0630 PM 01/23 Trained Spotter