x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Maine snow totals: A town-by-town look at Monday's storm

Many towns in Maine and New Hampshire got more than a foot of snow.

More Videos

MAINE, USA — Monday's storm brought lots of snow to Maine and New Hampshire.

This article details some of the recorded snow totals across the two states. The counties are listed in alphabetical order, and all info is from the National Weather Service offices in Gray and Caribou.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY

Durham                  16.0 in   0815 PM     01/23     Public               

2 E Lewiston          15.0 in   0542 PM      01/23    Trained Spotter      

2 W Lisbon Falls    13.0 in   0530 PM      01/23    Trained Spotter      

Mechanic Falls       12.5 in   0530 PM      01/23    Public               

5 SE Canton           12.0 in   0638 PM      01/23    Public               

Lisbon                      9.8 in    0230 PM      01/23   Public  

AROOSTOOK COUNTY

1 NNW Macwahoc               2.5 in    0612 AM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 WSW Madawaska             1.6 in    0436 AM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

Fort Kent 1 SE                      1.0 in    0700 AM 01/23   COOP                 

New Sweden 4.9 NNW          1.0 in    0700 AM 01/23   COCORAHS             

1 SE Presque Isle                  0.8 in    0600 AM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

Caribou NWS                          0.4 in    0700 AM 01/23   COOP   

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

4 WSW New Gloucester      15.5 in   0755 PM     01/23   NWS Employee         

2 NE Gray                            15.0 in   0812 PM     01/23   NWS Employee      

1 N Cumberland                   14.3 in   0700 PM     01/23   Trained Spotter      

5 NNE East Baldwin             13.0 in   0805 PM     01/23   Trained Spotter      

5 S Bridgton                          12.0 in   0540 PM     01/23   Trained Spotter     

 4 SSE Gorham                     11.9 in   0717 PM     01/23   Trained Spotter

NWS Gray                            11.6 in   0700 PM     01/23   Official NWS Obs     

2 SSE North Windham          11.5 in   0400 PM      01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 SSW Brunswick                  10.5 in   0557 PM      01/23   Trained Spotter     

1 NE Falmouth                        9.8 in    0811 PM       01/23   Trained Spotter    

3 E South Windham                 9.8 in    0400 PM      01/23   NWS Employee  

4 SE Yarmouth                         9.8 in    0823 PM      01/23   Trained Spotter

Portland Jetport                        9.1 in    0700 PM      01/23   ASOS                 

1 NNW Cape Elizabeth             7.0 in    0821 PM      01/23   Trained Spotter

FRANKLIN COUNTY

1 SE Jay                        10.0 in   0500 PM      01/23   Public               

2 NNW Farmington        6.0 in    0552 PM       01/23   Trained Spotter   

HANCOCK COUNTY

East Surry                       8.6 in    0916 PM 01/23   CO-OP Observer       

Dedham 2 SE                  8.4 in    0720 AM 01/23   COOP                 

Orland                              8.0 in    0500 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 SE Ellsworth                 7.5 in    0530 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

Ellsworth                          7.0 in    0820 AM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

4 NNE Somesville            6.5 in    0745 AM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 SW Bar Harbor              6.0 in    0245 PM 01/23   Public               

Ellsworth 8.2 NNW           6.0 in    0700 AM 01/23   COCORAHS             

2 E Sedgwick                    5.2 in    0745 AM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

3 N Deer Isle                     5.0 in    0400 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 NNW Sorrento               5.0 in    0645 AM 01/23   Public               

3 SE Brooklin                    3.4 in    0200 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

Brooklin 2.8 SE                 3.1 in    0642 AM 01/23   COCORAHS        

Southwest Harbor 2.6 SE  2.5 in    0745 AM 01/23   COCORAHS     

KENNEBEC COUNTY

4 NNW Litchfield             14.5 in    0642 PM       01/23   Trained Spotter      

2 NE South China           13.5 in    0715 PM       01/23   Trained Spotter 

Hallowell                          13.2 in    0445 PM        01/23   Public               

1 SW Gardiner                12.0 in    0500 PM         01/23   Public               

Waterville                        12.0 in   0500 PM          01/23   Public               

1 NW Farmingdale          11.5 in   0800 PM         01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 ESE Augusta                 11.4 in   0345 PM        01/23   Trained Spotter      

2 W Vienna                       11.0 in   0649 PM        01/23   Public  

KNOX COUNTY             

2 SE Washington              10.5 in   0837 PM        01/23   Trained Spotter 

Hope                                  9.5 in    0818 PM        01/23   Trained Spotter 

LINCOLN COUNTY

1 SSW Nobleboro              9.5 in    0745 PM         01/23   Public

OXFORD COUNTY

1 ESE Norway                 12.0 in   0600 PM    01/23   Public               

3 N Porter                        11.6 in   0400 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter      

3 WNW Brownfield          11.3 in   0345 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter      

4 NNW Casco                  10.9 in   0415 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter      

4 WSW Turner                 10.8 in   0445 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter      

2 NE Oxford                     10.0 in   0300 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter      

3 S Greenwood                8.0 in    0504 PM     01/23  

PENOBSCOT COUNTY

3 S Etna                          17.2 in   0624 PM 01/23   Public               

Carmel                            17.0 in   0500 PM 01/23   Public               

2 NE Hampden               15.0 in   0523 PM 01/23   Public               

Hermon                           15.0 in   0530 PM 01/23   Public               

1 SW Orono                    15.0 in   0630 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

2 S Etna                          14.5 in   0300 PM 01/23   Public               

Bradley                            14.0 in   0500 PM 01/23   Public               

1 ENE Veazie                  14.0 in   0454 PM 01/23   Public               

1 NNW Orono                  13.6 in   0453 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 ENE Brewer                  13.5 in   0610 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 ENE Glenburn               13.5 in   0815 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 SSW Lakeville              13.3 in   0800 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

2 W Bangor                     12.8 in   0700 PM 01/23   Other Federal        

1 N Brewer                      12.5 in   0727 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 SSW Hampden             12.2 in   0345 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

3 E Exeter                        10.5 in   1152 AM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

2 NNE Bangor                  9.9 in    1000 AM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

Lowell                              9.0 in    1230 PM 01/23   Public               

1 SW Veazie                     8.2 in    0945 AM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 SW Orrington               8.0 in    1100 AM 01/23   Trained Spotter   

Springfield                      8.0 in    0340 PM 01/23   Public               

2 N Bangor                    7.0 in    0850 AM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

Dexter                             7.0 in    0641 PM 01/23   Public               

Hermon 1.2 W                 7.0 in    0700 AM 01/23   COCORAHS             

Hudson 2.4 ESE               7.0 in    0701 AM 01/23   COCORAHS             

Orono 1.1 SSW                7.0 in    0700 AM 01/23   COCORAHS             

Milford 0.8 SSW               6.1 in    0700 AM 01/23   COCORAHS             

Millinocket 2 SE                2.0 in    0632 AM 01/23   COOP   

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY

2 SSE Kingsbury              7.0 in    0214 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

Dover-foxcroft 2 E            4.5 in    0700 AM 01/23   COOP                 

Abbot 4.6 WNW               3.1 in    0700 AM 01/23   COCORAHS             

4 E Greenville                   2.5 in    0900 AM 01/23   Trained Spotter     

SAGADAHOC COUNTY

2 ENE Topsham                11.5 in      0807 PM       01/23   Trained Spotter

SOMERSET COUNTY

Pittsfield                              17.0 in      0819 PM    01/23      Public  

WALDO COUNTY

Morrill                         14.0 in   0816 PM   01/23   Public               

Palermo                      11.5 in   0813 PM   01/23   Trained Spotter      

Northport                    11.0 in   0815 PM   01/23   Public               

2 NNE Knox                10.5 in   0645 PM   01/23   Trained Spotter    

Thorndike                    10.5 in   0816 PM   01/23   Public               

Freedom                      10.0 in   0819 PM    01/23   Public               

Belfast                          9.0 in    0818 PM    01/23   Public               

Stockton Springs           9.0 in    0817 PM    01/23   Public

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Princeton                       14.0 in   0458 PM 01/23   Public               

Topsfield                        13.0 in   0419 PM 01/23   CO-OP Observer       

3 NNE Cooper                10.0 in   0724 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 N Pembroke                 9.5 in    0954 PM 01/23   Public               

Columbia                        8.0 in    0651 PM 01/23   Public               

4 NNW Perry                  8.0 in    0948 AM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

Cooper 0.5 SE                 5.0 in    0700 AM 01/23   COCORAHS             

3 NNE Marshfield             5.0 in    0651 AM 01/23   Trained Spotter    

Eastport                           4.3 in    0830 AM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

Eastport 1.4 ESE             4.3 in    0700 AM 01/23   COCORAHS             

3 NNE Whiting                4.0 in    0800 AM 01/23   Trained Spotter  

YORK COUNTY

4 ESE Limerick               16.3 in   0630 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

5 NNW Acton                  16.0 in   0644 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

5 NW Hollis                     14.6 in   0630 PM 01/23   CO-OP Observer       

2 SSW East Baldwin       14.3 in   0630 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

4 NE Shapleigh               14.0 in   0814 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

5 NNW Berwick                12.0 in   0753 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter               

3 NE Limington                 9.5 in    0515 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 SW Old Orchard Beach  8.6 in    0812 PM 01/23   NWS Employee         

3 NNE Berwick                   5.5 in    0400 PM 01/23   Public 

Related Articles

New Hampshire

BELKNAP COUNTY

1 SW Sanbornton           14.5 in   0445 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter      

2 WNW Strafford             14.0 in   0828 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter      

3 NNW Meredith              13.8 in   0656 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter      

5 WNW Barnstead           13.5 in   0500 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter      

2 SSW Laconia                13.0 in   0515 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter

CARROLL COUNTY

1 NNE Ossipee                16.5 in   0430 PM    01/23   Public               

1 W South Tamworth        16.0 in   0658 PM    01/23   Public               

1 NNW Brookfield             15.1 in   0700 PM    01/23   Public               

1 N Madison                      13.8 in   0315 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter      

2 WNW Wolfeboro             13.5 in   0814 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter     

2 NNE Freedom                 13.1 in   0500 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 WNW Center Sandwich   10.8 in   0345 PM    01/23   Public   

CHESHIRE COUNTY

Spofford                        15.0 in   0808 PM    01/23   Public               

3 W Marlow                   13.5 in   0300 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 SE Keene                   13.2 in   0600 PM    01/23   CO-OP Observer       

2 SSE Rindge                 6.7 in    0810 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter    

COOS COUNTY

Whitefield                     9.0 in         0330 PM     01/23      Trained Spotter

GRAFTON COUNTY

1 NNW Bristol                10.8 in   0345 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter      

2 ENE Plymouth             10.8 in   0820 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter      

5 SSW Lyme                   9.8 in    0615 PM    01/23   Public               

2 E Lincoln                      9.5 in    0600 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter      

4 ENE Thornton               9.5 in    0530 PM    01/23   Public               

Hanover                            6.5 in    0400 PM    01/23   Public               

1 SSE Campton                5.8 in    0315 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter   

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

2 WNW Windsor             14.0 in   0635 PM    01/23   Trained Spotter               

3 N Hillsborough             13.8 in   0259 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter                     

1 WNW Francestown      13.0 in   0806 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

2 N New Boston               12.6 in   0725 PM 01/23   Public               

3 NNE Dublin                  12.0 in   0648 PM 01/23   Public               

3 NNE Amherst                9.0 in    0630 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 WSW Bedford                6.5 in    0806 PM 01/23   Public               

Manchester Airport           6.4 in    0700 PM 01/23   ASOS                 

2 NNE Hudson                 5.8 in    0809 PM 01/23   CO-OP Observer       

1 WSW Nashua                 2.8 in    0400 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter

MERRIMACK COUNTY

Concord Municipal Airp       14.6 in   0700 PM 01/23   ASOS                 

3 E Tilton                             14.5 in   0430 PM 01/23   Public               

2 NNW Warner                    14.0 in   0600 PM 01/23   Public               

1 SSE Henniker                  13.5 in   0835 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

3 E Canterbury                   12.0 in   0500 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 NW New London              10.5 in   0430 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 S South Hooksett              7.5 in    0839 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter 

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

4 ESE Epsom                  13.3 in   0713 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 N Deerfield                    9.5 in    0630 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 SSW Sandown              5.0 in    0530 PM 01/23   CO-OP Observer 

Portsmouth Airport           4.2 in    0700 PM 01/23   AWOS   

STRAFFORD COUNTY

1 WSW Rochester              11.8 in   0715 PM 01/23   Public               

3 NNE Northwood              10.0 in   0415 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 N Dover                            7.0 in    0700 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 N Durham                         2.0 in    0600 PM 01/23   Public 

SULLIVAN COUNTY

1 NW Sunapee                17.0 in   0425 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

1 S Claremont                 13.5 in   0415 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

2 N Acworth                     11.5 in   0835 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter      

2 NE Newport                  11.5 in   0630 PM 01/23   Trained Spotter 

Before You Leave, Check This Out