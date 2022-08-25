Drought maps show slight improvement in central and northern Maine

Amid the recent bouts of rain this week, drought conditions inland have slightly improved. However, coastline drought conditions still remain severe.

MAINE, USA — Earlier this week, Maine saw some heavy rain -- something Mainers have been hoping for as this year's drought has taken a toll on agriculture and ground water supply.

Even amid the recent rain, coastline drought conditions still remain severe, which comes as no change since last week's U.S. Drought Monitor report.

However, drought conditions inland in northern and central Maine have slightly improved this week.

According to this week's U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday, the "abnormally dry" sections in central and northern Maine have shrunk a little bit. In Penobscot County, the span of "moderate drought" has been reduced but still remains significant. The areas reported as experiencing "severe drought" in last week's report remain just about unchanged.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports this week that 785,373 in Maine are affected by drought, while the National Integrated Drought Information System website says 881,911 Mainers are affected.

Not only are farmers experiencing dryness in the agriculture industry, but the drought is being felt in people's own homes.

The Maine Drought Task Force launched a Dry Well Survey online, and as of Thursday, 72 people have reported dry wells this year. For the 2021-2022 year, a total of 93 dry wells have been reported. Cumberland County has the highest amount of dry wells reported, with York County following with the second highest amount.

"Your well is likely at risk of running dry if your faucets sputter when turned on, you see discolored or muddy tap water, there is a change in taste or smell in your water, or your neighbors are reporting dry wells," the Dry Well Survey website says.

U.S. Drought Monitor - Maine as of Aug. 23, 2022

U.S. Drought Monitor - Maine as of Aug. 16, 2022

For more information about dry wells in Maine, how to report one, and what resources are available, click here.

To read the full U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday, click here.