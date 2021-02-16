Maine prepares for winter storm

From roads to runways, Maine DOT and airport crews are making sure everything is clear.

MAINE, USA — Maine is gearing up for another winter storm.

"When the flakes start to fly and stuff starts to accumulate on the roads, our folks start getting phone calls to come in," Paul Merrill, spokesperson of the Maine Department of Transportation, said.

The Maine Department of Transportation said all 800 employees will be working and it will be using 300 pieces of equipment to treat the roads throughout the state.

"We'll monitor the weather and react to the changes," Merrill said.

Merrill said maintenance and operations crews have been cutting down tree limbs and clearing storm drains over the past several months to mitigate damage that may come from storms.

"That work has been happening more this winter because there has not been a lot of actual snow, so we've been able to be more proactive," Merrill said.

The Portland International Jetport is monitoring the winter storm and said it's concerned about conditions at other airports to the south.

"Making sure flights can operate in and out of those airports," said Zachary Sundquist, Assistant Airport Manager at the Portland International Jetport.

Sundquist said they are ready to treat the runways.