MAINE, USA — In a post on Facebook Friday, the Maine Emergency Management Association (MEMA) reminded Mainers of the risks associated with frigid temperatures - which are expected to last through the weekend.
Frostbite:
MEMA said people are often unaware of frostbite because frozen tissue becomes numb. However, redness or pain in any skin area can be the first sign.
Other signs include:
- A white or grayish-yellow skin area
- Skin that feels unusually firm or wax-like
- Numbness
Hypothermia:
According to MEMA, hypothermia often occurs at very cold temperatures but can also occur at temperatures above 40 degrees if a person is wet and becomes chilled.
Signs for adults:
- Shivering
- Exhaustion
- Confusion
- Fumbling hands
- Memory loss
- Slurred speech
- Drowsiness
Signs for infants:
- Bright red, cold skin
- Very low energy
MEMA also said if a person's body temperature is below 95 degrees, they should get medical attention immediately.
