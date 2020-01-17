MAINE, USA — In a post on Facebook Friday, the Maine Emergency Management Association (MEMA) reminded Mainers of the risks associated with frigid temperatures - which are expected to last through the weekend.

Frostbite:

MEMA said people are often unaware of frostbite because frozen tissue becomes numb. However, redness or pain in any skin area can be the first sign.

Other signs include:

- A white or grayish-yellow skin area

- Skin that feels unusually firm or wax-like

- Numbness

Hypothermia:

According to MEMA, hypothermia often occurs at very cold temperatures but can also occur at temperatures above 40 degrees if a person is wet and becomes chilled.

Signs for adults:

- Shivering

- Exhaustion

- Confusion

- Fumbling hands

- Memory loss

- Slurred speech

- Drowsiness

Signs for infants:

- Bright red, cold skin

- Very low energy

MEMA also said if a person's body temperature is below 95 degrees, they should get medical attention immediately.

