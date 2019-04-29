PORTLAND, Maine — You might have been surprised to hear about so many brush fires Monday.

After all, it's rained or snowed at least 16 days so far this April. The record is 19 days.

But the time between snow melt and "green up" is when brush fires occur most often in Maine. Even in a rainy spring, they happen.

This all starts when the deep winter snow pack melts.

The leftover dead grass, leaves and dry brush are revealed.

Even though much of the month has been cloudy and we've seen a decent amount of rain, as soon as the sun breaks through, it's strong.

The sun angle is equal to early August at this point. High in the sky, it quickly dries out the top soil, even after days of rain.

The dead grass, leaves and brush act as fuel. If ignited, they'll flame up quickly.

Add a bit of a breeze, and any fires can spread.

This risk will continue for the next couple of weeks on dry, sunny days, until our vegetation comes back to life.