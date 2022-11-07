Severe thunderstorm threat increases across Maine

The main threats for Tuesday are hail and wind.

MAINE, USA — New information is in, and the threat of severe weather is increasing for parts of Maine on Tuesday.

The severe weather window will be midday through the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

Gusty winds, small to marginal size hail, and lightning will be the primary threats associated with this severe weather, with a threat level of two out of five.

The main threat will be for the western mountains up through northern Maine. There's a lesser risk along the coast and nothing for Downeast.

The level 2 threat pictured above is from Norway to Rumford up to Rangeley and Jackman. A level 1 threat exists for Augusta down to Lewiston, Portland, and Portsmouth, NH.





A level 2 threat is "increased confidence that some storms will contain damaging winds, severe hail, and/or a tornado."



A level 1 threat is for "some storms could be capable of damaging winds and severe hail. A localized tornado threat could develop."





The severe weather threat extends from northern Maine all the way down to Virginia on Tuesday. This all comes from a fast-moving cold front that will interact with unstable air ahead of the front during peak daytime heating.

A major tornado outbreak isn't expected, but Mainers should have a severe weather plan in place.

