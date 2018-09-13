SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall in the Carolinas either Thursday night or early Friday morning, but we're already feeling the effects of it in Maine.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the entire Maine coastline.

Hurricane Florence is producing long period swells, making great conditions for surfers.

More than two dozen surfers were at Higgins Beach on Thursday in Scarborough, with even more expected that evening.

Meg Gibson of northern Vermont is looking to move to Portland. She was at Higgins Beach on Thursday, anxious to get in the water.

"The wind is really light, the waves are clean and there is a long interval between the sets," Gibson said, "so they shape up nicely. They're a lot of fun."

Kyle Chapin of South Portland surfed for about an hour Thursday morning. "I caught about four or five great sets. It was a lot of fun."

Roberto Mezo of Portland was paddle surfing when his paddle snapped. "The waves are big today," he said, "a lot of power." He ran off to his car to get another paddle.

Many people were driving by and stopping to take pictures of the large waves. Other people were walking to the beach to get a closer look. Keep in mind those large waves, anywhere from 4-6 feet, will lead to dangerous rip currents.

High surf can also be hazardous to people on rocks above the water as spray kicking up or a rogue wave could send people into the ocean.

These conditions will continue into the weekend so people planning on going to the beach should pay attention to flags and posted signs.

