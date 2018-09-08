BANGOR ( NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Heavy rain this afternoon caused traffic problems for motorists in downtown Bangor Thursday.

Bangor Public Works officials said at about 2 o’clock heavy rain caused flash flooding at their sewer project construction site on State Street Hill. Director Dana Wardwell said the water washed out the dirt and gravel which caused some heavy equipment to cave in and fall into a hole.

Flash Flooding

Wardwell said then the gravel that washed down the hill caused traffic to back up at the Harlow Street intersection.

There were no injuries but traffic was tied up for a bit while crews removed the debris.

