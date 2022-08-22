Weather Blog: Flash flood warning issued for York County

Welcome rain to help put a dent in the drought in southern Maine quickly escalated to a flash flood warning for York County.

MAINE, USA — Too much of a good thing quickly turned into severe weather Monday evening.

It's the most rain for Kennebunk in more than two months, and it's happening all at once. The ground can't handle the heavy rainfall rates.

As of 8:20 p.m., the radar is lit up with heavy rain parked over all of York County. Unofficial reports state more than three inches of rain have already fallen in Biddeford.

While northern Maine is missing out on this rain at the moment, it's southern Maine that continues to get hammered by a rare mesolow feature spinning in the Gulf of Maine. This feature was seen on the radar Monday afternoon and can enhance severe weather on a sub-synoptic level.

It is especially dangerous to drive through flooded waters at night. Please turn around if you see a flooded roadway. You will not know if the road is washed out.

The tropical air we have on top of us has plenty of moisture that this storm is into tapping right now. It will remain humid for the entire week.

More tropical downpours are expected tomorrow, but they will be scattered. The drought was approaching 10 inches below average before this green blob of rain moved on shore tonight.

