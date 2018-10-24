Parts of Maine have received their first significant snowfall of the season.

The National Weather Service reports Upton received 12 inches, Sherman 7 inches, Lambert Lake 7 inches, Patten 6.5 inches, Rangeley 5 inches, Bethel 2.8 inches, and Jackman 2.1 inches.

Police reported several accidents on slippery roads.

The Maine Forest Service posted a video of crews responding to a crash on Route 9 in Devereaux Township, east of Beddington. The passenger in the car sustained minor injuries, forest rangers said, after the car left the road and rolled over.

Maine State Police later posted a photo from Troop F of a car off the road in snowy Aroostook County.

Officials said snow will continue through the afternoon across northern regions. Higher elevations will see the greatest accumulations.

Another round of precipitation is on tap for the weekend. That weather system could cause freezing rain and a wintry mix in the mountains.

