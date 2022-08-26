Photos: Wicked weather wallops Maine on Friday

Severe thunderstorms rolled into southern Maine Friday afternoon. We've rounded up some of the incredible pictures taken by Mainers across the state.

MAINE, USA — Lightning bolts just don't get any more wild than this one captured by the Falmouth Police Department's Harbormaster, Officer Dave Young.

Mother Nature wasn't finished lighting up the sky. Check out this shot Dave got too...

A large shelf cloud was also spotted moving through southern Maine Friday afternoon.

But it really was the lightning that stole the show in Saco with this epic capture by Kim Cormier at the iconic Funtown Splashtown amusement park ride, Dragon's Descent.

Things also got pretty and pink for northern Maine courtesy of the National Weather Service in Caribou.

"The sky turned pink at the end of the day today due to the glow of a sunset hidden above a low layer of stratus clouds. Saturday will be cool with sunshine mixed with puffy cumulus clouds. Sunday will begin chilly with river fog then become warmer in the afternoon," the Caribou NWS said.



What a way to end a wild day of weather in Maine.

Join in on the weather conversation by visiting Jason Nappi's Facebook and Twitter pages.