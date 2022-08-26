x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Weather

Photos: Wicked weather wallops Maine on Friday

Severe thunderstorms rolled into southern Maine Friday afternoon. We've rounded up some of the incredible pictures taken by Mainers across the state.
Credit: Falmouth Police Department

MAINE, USA — Lightning bolts just don't get any more wild than this one captured by the Falmouth Police Department's Harbormaster, Officer Dave Young.

Credit: Harbormaster/Officer Dave Young, Falmouth Police Department

Mother Nature wasn't finished lighting up the sky. Check out this shot Dave got too...

Credit: Harbormaster/Officer Dave Young

A large shelf cloud was also spotted moving through southern Maine Friday afternoon. 

Credit: Keegan Wellauer
Credit: Bob Voskian

But it really was the lightning that stole the show in Saco with this epic capture by Kim Cormier at the iconic Funtown Splashtown amusement park ride, Dragon's Descent.

Credit: Kim Cormier

Things also got pretty and pink for northern Maine courtesy of the National Weather Service in Caribou. 

Credit: NWS Caribou

"The sky turned pink at the end of the day today due to the glow of a sunset hidden above a low layer of stratus clouds. Saturday will be cool with sunshine mixed with puffy cumulus clouds. Sunday will begin chilly with river fog then become warmer in the afternoon," the Caribou NWS said.

What a way to end a wild day of weather in Maine.

Join in on the weather conversation by visiting Jason Nappi's Facebook and Twitter pages.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast

Before You Leave, Check This Out