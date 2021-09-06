Microburst likely in Sabattus, National Weather Service says

Large trees down in a straight line 'looks like a localized microburst,' NWS says

SABATTUS, Maine — Sabattus firefighters went to School Road Monday afternoon for reports of a tree down, but instead found what they thought was the aftermath of a tornado.

Photos provided to NEWS CENTER Maine by Sabattus Fire Chief Troy Cailler "look like a localized microburst," said Michael Ekster, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray.

While Ekster said he couldn't say for certain, the photos seem to show a number of trees down in a straight line.

"There might have been a squall line going through the area with 30 to 40 mile per hour winds and if you get a very localized downdraft, it produces winds 60 to 70 miles per hour in a very small area," he said.

Ekster said Maine sees several microbursts each summer.