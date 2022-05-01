Meteor Madness in Maine

MAINE, Maine — It was 10:16 p.m. ET when Jan Kansky's allsky camera caught the meteor racing across the sky over Leeds, Maine Saturday night.
Justin Mecham's doorbell camera also caught the same meteor around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night.
Robert Lunsford from the American Meteor Society says there will be a possible "meteor outburst" tomorrow night, but it won't be from the tau Herculis like some have wondered.
