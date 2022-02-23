Mainers take advantage of 'fake spring' before snowstorm

Portland hit a high of 66 degrees, two degrees shy of the record set in 2018.

PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers seized on the spring-like weather Wednesday by getting outside for some exercise or to play before temperatures plummet overnight ahead of a snowstorm on Friday.

Portland's most popular locations were packed: kids and families off for February vacation crowded the Eastern Prom playground and East End Beach, while others capitalized on the Back Cove Trail's scenic views.

One Meetup group hosted people from all over the state to enjoy a nice walk on the trail.

"The best thing — especially during COVID when we're so limited in our socialization — is to be outside, so bundle up," Rachael Grady, a member of the group from Windham, said.

It inspired some University of New England classmates to celebrate a friend's birthday with an outdoor lunch, knowing the break from the bitter cold is short-lived.

"It is a tease. I said that earlier. We're just soaking it all up now while we can before we're all hermits again inside bundling up," Jenn Dunphy, a second-year student at UNE, said.

Getting a kiss of sunshine on skin that hasn't seen sunlight for months was expected as people jogged in tank tops and shorts.

Charlie Mitchell was one of those who soaked up the sun shirtless on his run.

"This is great. Now we have a snowstorm the day after. That's Maine for you," Mitchell said.

That upcoming snowstorm is why people dub these random warm days "fake spring," meaning just a taste of warmer weather, not the official "turning of the corner" into the new season.

"I love snowshoeing and stuff, but you get a spring day like this, [and] you go grab it," Bob Larsen, who drove to Portland from Auburn to bike the Back Cove, said. "A false peak, they call it in hiking. You think it's over, and it ain't over."