MAINE SNOW TOTALS* Town-by-town for Thursday's storm

MAINE, USA —
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY
2 S Lisbon 15.0 in 0326 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
1 W Lisbon Falls 14.0 in 0226 AM 12/17 Public
Lisbon Falls 13.0 in 0514 PM 12/17 Public
Lisbon 12.0 in 0140 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
2 E Lewiston 9.0 in 0448 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
2 WNW Auburn 7.8 in 0513 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
4 S Turner 7.5 in 0230 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
Poland 6.8 in 0401 PM 12/17 Amateur Radio
1 E Lewiston 5.8 in 0324 AM 12/17 Public
1 NW Auburn 5.0 in 0803 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
Livermore Falls 1.8 in 0500 AM 12/17 Trained Spotter
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Gorham 24.1 in 0355 PM 12/17 Public
2 NW Falmouth 23.9 in 0548 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
3 NW South Windham 22.0 in 0103 PM 12/17 Public
2 WSW Falmouth 21.7 in 0818 PM 12/17 NWS Employee
2 ESE Harpswell 20.3 in 0813 PM 12/17 Public
2 SSE Raymond 20.2 in 0629 PM 12/17 NWS Employee
2 SSW Cumberland 20.0 in 0355 AM 12/17 Public
1 N Cumberland 18.5 in 0453 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
4 SSE Gorham 18.5 in 0404 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
Portland Jetport 17.6 in 0415 PM 12/17 ASOS
Yarmouth 17.1 in 0740 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
Brunswick 17.0 in 0600 PM 12/17 Public
2 NE Gray 16.1 in 0717 PM 12/17 NWS Employee
1 NE Gorham 16.0 in 0437PM 12/17 NWS Employee
3 SSE Gray 16.0 in 0140 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
4 WSW New Gloucester 16.0 in 0649 PM 12/17 NWS Employee
1 NNE Gray 15.5 in 0204 PM 12/17 NWS Employee
3 NE Scarborough 15.1 in 0814 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
1 NW Freeport 15.0 in 0307 PM 12/17 NWS Employee
2 E North Windham 14.4 in 0446 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
1 ENE Standish 14.2 in 1245 PM 12/17 Public
New Gloucester 14.0 in 0521 PM 12/17 Public
2 SW South Portland 13.5 in 0601 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
3 NW North Yarmouth 13.0 in 1207 PM 12/17 Public
1 NNW Cape Elizabeth 12.8 in 0540 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
Harrison 12.6 in 0359 PM 12/17 Public
2 SE New Gloucester 12.5 in 1223 PM 12/17 Public
5 NNE East Baldwin 12.0 in 0432 PM 12/17 Public
3 WSW Naples 12.0 in 0747 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
1 SW North Windham 12.0 in 0508 AM 12/17 Public
1 SSE Pownal 12.0 in 0227 PM 12/17 NWS Employee
Gray NWS Office 11.7 in 0703 PM 12/17 Official NWS Obs
Scarborough 11.1 in 0116 PM 12/17 Public
1 SSE Raymond 11.0 in 1217 PM 12/17 Public
3 SSE Brunswick Naval Air St 10.1 in 1256 PM 12/17 Public
Bridgton 9.5 in 0513 PM 12/17 Public
2 NNW New Gloucester 9.3 in 0111 PM 12/17 NWS Employee
2 S Westbrook 9.2 in 0126 PM 12/17 Cocorahs
1 SSW Westbrook 9.0 in 0400 PM 12/17 Amateur Radio
3 ESE Casco 8.5 in 0459 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
3 S Naples 7.0 in 1004 AM 12/17 Public
FRANKLIN COUNTY
6 SSE Rangeley 1.5 in 0452 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
3 ESE Stratton 1.5 in 0819 PM 12/17 Public
1 ENE Chesterville 1.0 in 0522 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
KENNEBEC COUNTY
Hallowell 6.0 in 0534 PM 12/17 Public
Gardiner 4.0 in 1130 AM 12/17 Public
1 NNE Hallowell 4.0 in 0507 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
2 NE South China 3.8 in 0724 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
2.0 SW Waterville 1.8 in 1030 AM 12/17 COOP
KNOX COUNTY
Thomaston 12.2 in 0733 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
3 S Cushing 10.5 in 0721 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
Rockland 10.0 in 0815 PM 12/17 Broadcast Media
Camden 9.0 in 0705 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
1 SE Appleton 8.1 in 0523 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
Hope 8.0 in 0546 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
Union 8.0 in 0510 PM 12/17 Public
2 SE Washington 6.8 in 0802 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
2 NNE Appleton 6.0 in 0452 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
LINCOLN COUNTY
Westport 16.0 in 0632 PM 12/17 Public
1 SSE Alna 14.5 in 0631 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
Dresden 13.0 in 0533 PM 12/17 Public
1 NNE Waldoboro 7.3 in 0116 PM 12/17 Cocorahs
Boothbay Harbor 7.0 in 0406 PM 12/17 Public
OXFORD COUNTY
1 NE Denmark 6.0 in 0358 PM 12/17 Amateur Radio
4 SSW Otisfield 5.6 in 0458 PM 12/17 NWS Employee
1 W Otisfield 4.8 in 0615 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
4 W Stoneham 3.1 in 0454 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
SAGADAHOC COUNTY
2 NNE Bath 16.0 in 0514 PM 12/17 Public
Topsham 14.5 in 0748 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
2 ENE Topsham 14.5 in 0211 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
Bath 14.0 in 0523 PM 12/17 Public
YORK COUNTY
5 NNW Acton 28.0 in 0503 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
1 S Limerick 26.0 in 0514 PM 12/17 Public
Newfield 26.0 in 0438 PM 12/17 Public
4 ESE Limerick 24.0 in 0625 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
2 SSW East Baldwin 23.7 in 0352 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
5 NW Hollis 22.7 in 0253 PM 12/17 NWS Employee
1 W Newfield 22.0 in 0519 PM 12/17 Public
1 N Buxton 21.0 in 0230 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
4 NE Shapleigh 21.0 in 0140 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
2 ENE Limington 19.8 in 0438 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
Berwick 19.0 in 0514 PM 12/17 Public
6 ESE Sanford 19.0 in 0215 AM 12/17 Public
3 N Waterboro 19.0 in 0817 PM 12/17 Public
Buxton 18.0 in 0515 PM 12/17 Public
6 W Lebanon 18.0 in 0453 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
1 W Waterboro 18.0 in 0335 PM 12/17 Amateur Radio
Acton 17.5 in 0140 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
Biddeford 16.0 in 0512 PM 12/17 Public
3 WNW Kennebunk 14.0 in 0540 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
1 N Kennebunk 14.0 in 0240 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
North Berwick 14.0 in 0740 PM 12/17 Public
Old Orchard Beach 12.5 in 0818 PM 12/17 Public
Saco 12.5 in 0917 AM 12/17 Trained Spotter
1 WSW Kittery 12.0 in 0545 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
Lebanon 12.0 in 0517 PM 12/17 Public
Parsonsfield 3.9 NE 9.0 in 0855 AM 12/17 COCORAHS
1 N Kittery Point 8.9 in 0718 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
2 SSW Old Orchard Beach 8.0 in 1100 AM 12/17 NWS Employee
Wells 8.0 in 0927 AM 12/17 Public
HANCOCK COUNTY
3 N Somesville 8.3 in 0430 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
3 NW Brooksville 7.5 in 0502 PM 12/17 Public
1 NW Brooklin 5.8 in 0312 PM 12/17 Public
Seawall 5.8 in 0504 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
Somesville 5.3 in 0517 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
East Surry 5.2 in 0243 PM 12/17 CO-OP Observer
Southwest Harbor 4.5 in 0309 PM 12/17 Public
1 NNW Ellsworth 2.5 in 0147 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
Brooklin 2.2 in 0318 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
PENOBSCOT COUNTY
Hampden 3.5 in 0130 PM 12/17 Public
1 ENE Glenburn 2.6 in 0201 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
1 N Brewer 2.5 in 0441 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
Old Town 2.5 in 0226 PM 12/17 Public
1 SW Orono 2.5 in 0149 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
1 NNW Orono 2.3 in 0430 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
2 W Bangor 2.2 in 0420 PM 12/17 Other Federal
WASHINGTON COUNTY
4 E East Machias 3.0 in 0429 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
3 NE Millbridge 3.0 in 0421 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
Eastport 2.8 in 0442 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
Lubec 2.8 in 0314 PM 12/17 Public
3 NNE Cooper 2.0 in 0451 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
2 NW Millbridge 2.0 in 0248 PM 12/17 Trained Spotter
