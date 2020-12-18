x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Local Weather

*MAINE SNOW TOTALS* Town-by-town for Thursday's storm

Some parts of Maine saw more than two feet of snow Thursday. Here's a list of snow totals from the National Weather Service.

MAINE, USA —


ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY

2 S Lisbon              15.0 in   0326 PM   12/17   Trained Spotter 

1 W Lisbon Falls    14.0 in   0226 AM    12/17   Public 

Lisbon Falls            13.0 in   0514 PM    12/17   Public 

Lisbon                     12.0 in   0140 PM    12/17   Trained Spotter 

2 E Lewiston            9.0 in    0448 PM     12/17   Trained Spotter 

2 WNW Auburn        7.8 in    0513 PM     12/17   Trained Spotter 

4 S Turner                7.5 in    0230 PM      12/17   Trained Spotter 

Poland                      6.8 in    0401 PM      12/17   Amateur Radio 

1 E Lewiston             5.8 in    0324 AM      12/17   Public 

1 NW Auburn             5.0 in    0803 PM      12/17   Trained Spotter 

Livermore Falls          1.8 in    0500 AM       12/17   Trained Spotter 

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Gorham                       24.1 in   0355 PM      12/17   Public 

2 NW Falmouth           23.9 in   0548 PM       12/17   Trained Spotter 

3 NW South Windham  22.0 in  0103 PM       12/17   Public 

2 WSW Falmouth          21.7 in   0818 PM      12/17   NWS Employee 

2 ESE Harpswell            20.3 in  0813 PM       12/17   Public 

2 SSE Raymond             20.2 in  0629 PM       12/17   NWS Employee 

2 SSW Cumberland        20.0 in  0355 AM        12/17   Public 

1 N Cumberland             18.5 in  0453 PM        12/17   Trained Spotter 

4 SSE Gorham                18.5 in  0404 PM        12/17   Trained Spotter 

Portland Jetport               17.6 in  0415 PM        12/17   ASOS 

Yarmouth                          17.1 in  0740 PM        12/17   Trained Spotter 

Brunswick                         17.0 in  0600 PM        12/17    Public 

2 NE Gray                         16.1 in  0717 PM        12/17   NWS Employee 

1 NE Gorham                    16.0 in   0437PM       12/17   NWS Employee 

3 SSE Gray                        16.0 in  0140 PM       12/17   Trained Spotter 

4 WSW New Gloucester     16.0 in  0649 PM       12/17   NWS Employee 

1 NNE Gray                        15.5 in  0204 PM       12/17   NWS Employee 

3 NE Scarborough              15.1 in  0814 PM       12/17   Trained Spotter 

1 NW Freeport                    15.0 in  0307 PM       12/17   NWS Employee 

2 E North Windham            14.4 in   0446 PM      12/17   Trained Spotter 

1 ENE Standish                  14.2 in   1245 PM      12/17   Public 

New Gloucester                  14.0 in   0521 PM      12/17   Public 

2 SW South Portland          13.5 in   0601 PM      12/17   Trained Spotter 

3 NW North Yarmouth         13.0 in   1207 PM      12/17   Public 

1 NNW Cape Elizabeth       12.8 in   0540 PM      12/17   Trained Spotter 

Harrison                               12.6 in   0359 PM      12/17   Public 

2 SE New Gloucester          12.5 in   1223 PM       12/17   Public 

5 NNE East Baldwin            12.0 in   0432 PM       12/17   Public 

3 WSW Naples                    12.0 in   0747 PM       12/17   Trained Spotter 

1 SW North Windham          12.0 in   0508 AM       12/17   Public 

1 SSE Pownal                     12.0 in   0227 PM        12/17   NWS Employee 

Gray NWS Office                 11.7 in   0703 PM        12/17   Official NWS Obs

Scarborough                        11.1 in   0116 PM        12/17   Public 

1 SSE Raymond                 11.0 in   1217 PM         12/17   Public 

3 SSE Brunswick Naval Air St 10.1 in   1256 PM    12/17   Public 

Bridgton                                 9.5 in    0513 PM        12/17   Public 

2 NNW New Gloucester        9.3 in    0111 PM         12/17   NWS Employee 

2 S Westbrook                       9.2 in    0126 PM         12/17   Cocorahs 

1 SSW Westbrook                 9.0 in    0400 PM          12/17   Amateur Radio 

3 ESE Casco                         8.5 in    0459 PM          12/17   Trained Spotter 

3 S Naples                             7.0 in    1004 AM          12/17   Public

FRANKLIN COUNTY  

6 SSE Rangeley                    1.5 in    0452 PM           12/17   Trained Spotter 

3 ESE Stratton                       1.5 in    0819 PM           12/17   Public 

1 ENE Chesterville                 1.0 in    0522 PM           12/17   Trained Spotter

KENNEBEC COUNTY

Hallowell                                  6.0 in   0534 PM            12/17   Public 

Gardiner                                  4.0 in    1130 AM            12/17   Public 

1 NNE Hallowell                      4.0 in    0507 PM           12/17   Trained Spotter 

2 NE South China                   3.8 in    0724 PM           12/17   Trained Spotter 

2.0 SW Waterville                   1.8 in    1030 AM            12/17   COOP

Snowstorm dumps several inches on Maine communities

1 / 97

KNOX COUNTY 

Thomaston                             12.2 in    0733 PM          12/17   Trained Spotter

 3 S Cushing                          10.5 in    0721 PM           12/17   Trained Spotter

 Rockland                               10.0 in   0815 PM          12/17   Broadcast Media

Camden                                 9.0 in     0705 PM           12/17   Trained Spotter 

1 SE Appleton                         8.1 in    0523 PM           12/17   Trained Spotter 

Hope                                       8.0 in    0546 PM            12/17   Trained Spotter

Union                                       8.0 in   0510 PM            12/17   Public 

2 SE Washington                     6.8 in   0802 PM            12/17   Trained Spotter 

2 NNE Appleton                       6.0 in    0452 PM           12/17   Trained Spotter

LINCOLN COUNTY

Westport                                  16.0 in   0632 PM           12/17   Public 

1 SSE Alna                              14.5 in   0631 PM          12/17   Trained Spotter 

Dresden                                   13.0 in   0533 PM          12/17   Public 

1 NNE Waldoboro                     7.3 in    0116 PM          12/17   Cocorahs 

Boothbay Harbor                       7.0 in    0406 PM         12/17   Public 

OXFORD COUNTY

1 NE Denmark                          6.0 in    0358 PM         12/17   Amateur Radio 

4 SSW Otisfield                        5.6 in    0458 PM         12/17   NWS Employee 

1 W Otisfield                             4.8 in    0615 PM         12/17   Trained Spotter 

4 W Stoneham                          3.1 in    0454 PM         12/17   Trained Spotter 

SAGADAHOC COUNTY

2 NNE Bath                              16.0 in   0514 PM          12/17   Public 

Topsham                                  14.5 in   0748 PM           12/17  Trained Spotter 

2 ENE Topsham                       14.5 in   0211 PM           12/17  Trained Spotter 

Bath                                          14.0 in  0523 PM           12/17   Public 

YORK COUNTY

5 NNW Acton                            28.0 in   0503 PM          12/17  Trained Spotter 

1 S Limerick                             26.0 in   0514 PM           12/17   Public 

Newfield                                   26.0 in   0438 PM           12/17   Public 

4 ESE Limerick                        24.0 in   0625 PM           12/17  Trained Spotter 

2 SSW East Baldwin               23.7 in   0352 PM           12/17  Trained Spotter 

5 NW Hollis                             22.7 in   0253 PM           12/17  NWS Employee 

1 W Newfield                          22.0 in   0519 PM            12/17   Public 

1 N Buxton                             21.0 in   0230 PM            12/17   Trained Spotter 

4 NE Shapleigh                      21.0 in   0140 PM           12/17   Trained Spotter 

2 ENE Limington                   19.8 in   0438 PM            12/17   Trained Spotter 

Berwick                                 19.0 in   0514 PM             12/17   Public 

6 ESE Sanford                      19.0 in   0215 AM             12/17   Public 

3 N Waterboro                       19.0 in  0817 PM             12/17   Public 

Buxton                                  18.0 in   0515 PM             12/17   Public 

6 W Lebanon                        18.0 in   0453 PM             12/17   Trained Spotter 

1 W Waterboro                      18.0 in  0335 PM             12/17   Amateur Radio 

Acton                                     17.5 in  0140 PM             12/17   Trained Spotter 

Biddeford                              16.0 in   0512 PM            12/17   Public 

3 WNW Kennebunk              14.0 in   0540 PM            12/17   Trained Spotter 

1 N Kennebunk                     14.0 in   0240 PM           12/17   Trained Spotter 

North Berwick                       14.0 in   0740 PM           12/17   Public 

Old Orchard Beach              12.5 in   0818 PM           12/17   Public 

Saco                                    12.5 in   0917 AM            12/17   Trained Spotter 

1 WSW Kittery                     12.0 in   0545 PM            12/17   Trained Spotter 

Lebanon                              12.0 in   0517 PM             12/17   Public 

Parsonsfield 3.9 NE             9.0 in    0855 AM              12/17   COCORAHS 

1 N Kittery Point                   8.9 in    0718 PM             12/17   Trained Spotter 

2 SSW Old Orchard Beach  8.0 in    1100 AM              12/17   NWS Employee 

Wells                                     8.0 in    0927 AM             12/17   Public 

HANCOCK COUNTY

3 N Somesville                      8.3 in    0430 PM             12/17   Trained Spotter 

3 NW Brooksville                  7.5 in    0502 PM             12/17   Public 

1 NW Brooklin                       5.8 in    0312 PM            12/17   Public 

Seawall                                 5.8 in    0504 PM            12/17   Trained Spotter 

Somesville                            5.3 in    0517 PM            12/17   Trained Spotter 

East Surry                            5.2 in    0243 PM            12/17   CO-OP Observer 

Southwest Harbor                4.5 in    0309 PM             12/17   Public 

1 NNW Ellsworth                  2.5 in    0147 PM             12/17   Trained Spotter 

Brooklin                                2.2 in    0318 PM             12/17   Trained Spotter 

PENOBSCOT COUNTY

Hampden                            3.5 in    0130 PM              12/17   Public 

1 ENE Glenburn                 2.6 in   0201 PM               12/17   Trained Spotter 

1 N Brewer                         2.5 in    0441 PM               12/17   Trained Spotter 

Old Town                            2.5 in    0226 PM               12/17   Public 

1 SW Orono                       2.5 in   0149 PM               12/17   Trained Spotter 

1 NNW Orono                    2.3 in   0430 PM               12/17   Trained Spotter 

2 W Bangor                        2.2 in   0420 PM               12/17   Other Federal

WASHINGTON COUNTY 

4 E East Machias              3.0 in    0429 PM                12/17   Trained Spotter 

3 NE Millbridge                 3.0 in    0421 PM                 12/17   Trained Spotter 

Eastport                            2.8 in    0442 PM                 12/17   Trained Spotter 

Lubec                               2.8 in    0314 PM                  12/17   Public 

3 NNE Cooper                 2.0 in    0451 PM                  12/17   Trained Spotter 

2 NW Millbridge              2.0 in    0248 PM                   12/17   Trained Spotter 

RELATED: Storm dumps close to two feet of snow on some Maine towns before noon; many in northern Maine without power

RELATED: Click for Maine Local Weather Forecast

RELATED: Are snow days a thing of the past?