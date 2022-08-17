Rain on the way to help with drought relief in Maine

Relief is on the way for parts of the state in severe drought.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MAINE, USA — We have waited a long time for this...a storm that will bring drought relief to places that need it most in Maine.

A rare August nor'easter will begin to take shape as low pressure deepens as it moves into the Gulf of Maine on Wednesday.

Rain bands will start moving into Maine from east to west, some of them heavy at times.

High surf advisories and gale warnings are up for the southern coast.

Plus, a rare summertime gale warning.

Look for large breaking waves about 5 to 8 feet tall in York County.

Check the Kennebunk Beach camera on Wednesday to see some big waves later in the day.

Twelve-foot waves and higher will remain well offshore.

The surf won't be as high for the Midcoast and Downeast at just a few feet.

The rain moves in during the morning Wednesday, with the heaviest bands moving onshore in the afternoon and into the overnight.

The heaviest rain bands will add up to more than one inch for your lawn or garden.

This will be a big help to the drought, and we will take every drop to put a small dent in the more than 8-inch rainfall deficit.