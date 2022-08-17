Rain on the way to help with drought relief in Maine

x
MAINE, USA — We have waited a long time for this...a storm that will bring drought relief to places that need it most in Maine.

A rare August nor'easter will begin to take shape as low pressure deepens as it moves into the Gulf of Maine on Wednesday.

Rain bands will start moving into Maine from east to west, some of them heavy at times. 

Credit: Jason Nappi

High surf advisories and gale warnings are up for the southern coast.

Credit: Jason Nappi

Plus, a rare summertime gale warning.

Credit: Jason Nappi

Look for large breaking waves about 5 to 8 feet tall in York County.

Credit: Jason Nappi

Check the Kennebunk Beach camera on Wednesday to see some big waves later in the day.

Credit: Jason Nappi

Twelve-foot waves and higher will remain well offshore.

Credit: Jason Nappi

The surf won't be as high for the Midcoast and Downeast at just a few feet.

Credit: Jason Nappi

The rain moves in during the morning Wednesday, with the heaviest bands moving onshore in the afternoon and into the overnight. 

Credit: Jason Nappi

The heaviest rain bands will add up to more than one inch for your lawn or garden. 

Credit: Jason Nappi

This will be a big help to the drought, and we will take every drop to put a small dent in the more than 8-inch rainfall deficit.

