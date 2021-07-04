Maine congressman wants state's Social Security offices back

Rep. Jared Golden said in-person services help people who lack broadband access, have disabilities or prefer in-person services.

MAINE, USA — A congressman who represents part of one of the oldest states in the country wants the Social Security Administration to reopen its field offices there. Democratic Rep.

Jared Golden of Maine said the administration should resume in-person services at its six offices in the state.

Golden told the Associated Press that the lack of in-person services “creates difficulty for people who lack broadband access, have certain disabilities, or are otherwise more comfortable with in-person service,” according to AP.

The offices have been closed to almost all visitors since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Golden cited the fact more than 21% of Maine residents are 65 or older.