This weekend is expected to bring extremely high temperatures.

Heat advisories and excessive heat watches had already been issued Friday, reports meteorologist Todd Gutner. He said the combination of temperature and humidity will create "feels-like" temps of around or more than 100 degrees. Through the first two weeks of July, meteorologist Keith Carson reports Portland has only recorded one below average day.

Gutner reports the heat this weekend will be "rough and downright dangerous for folks with respiratory ailments and the elderly.

Multiple communities throughout Maine and New Hampshire have announced plans to open cooling stations during the heat wave. We've got a running list of those locations below. See one missing? Email us here.

This list is currently being updated

CORNISH, Maine

Location: Town Hall

Days/Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

GEORGETOWN

Location: Georgetown Community Center

Days/Hours: Available as needed, call 233-6918

PHIPPSBURG

Location: Phippsburg Fire Station

Days/Hours: Available as needed, call 751-2959

PORTLAND

Location: Portland Public Library's Main Branch

Days/Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional: City urges residents to take advantage of Deering Oaks Ravine, Kiwanis Pool and several splash pads around the city

ROCHESTER, N.H.

Location: City Council Chambers, first floor of City Hall

Days/Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional: City's pools will be open both days; Hanson Pines from noon to 6 p.m. Sat/Sun; East Rochester and Gonic from noon to 4 p.m. Sat/Sun