Storms moving through Penobscot and Hancock counties on Tuesday, July 2 caught some Mainers off guard with large hail and a bit of storm damage.

The largest storm showed up in Penobscot County near Lincoln, Lee, Springfield, and Burlington around 12:40 p.m. NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Keith Carson described the storm as "severe" and noted that some lightning strikes were happening before rain and hail began.

Carson asked viewers not to wait to go inside until the rain started but rather take shelter sooner.

The hail reached the size of ping-pong balls -- about an inch in diameter.

A second storm was depicted in weather radar moving over Millinocket.

Carson said the storm over Lincoln was on its way to the coast but likely would not stay intact. He added that the storm over Millinocket had some potential to get stronger.

As a response to the chaotic weather, viewers shared their pictures and videos of the large hail and some unfortunate storm damage with NEWS CENTER Maine.

During Carson's severe weather live-stream, Facebook user Lisa Jordan posted a picture of large hail in her hand from Lincoln around 12:30 p.m.

Lisa Jordan

NEWS CENTER Maine re-shared a picture from a Twitter user by the name "Jessica" of quarter-sized hail from the Penobscot and Hancock counties region.

That thread got a lot of comments from people who were shocked by the unexpected storm.

User Dee N Yves Larochelle posted a few pictures of hail that made it onto their yard and through their glass porch door and roof in Burlington. They also said their truck was pelted by the weather.

Hail causes damage to Maine home Dee N Yves Larochelle via FB: "our glass porch lol no more maybe 30 holes in it" Dee N Yves Larochelle via FB: "this was what went through our roof no joke" Dee N Yves Larochelle via FB: "our lawn our porch inside and now my new truck as well not good people"

The hail that Facebook users Janna L Ginn and Katherine Arnold saw wasn't as large as other hail -- but there was definitely a lot of it.

Janna L Ginn

Katherine Arnold

Facebook user JP Fortier caught some of the storm in action, recording the hail as it pounded down on a red truck.

On NEWS CENTER Maine's shared post of the video, one user remarked, "Hope your pretty truck isn’t covered in dings when it stops", as another wrote, "Body shops will be busy".

NEWS CENTER Maine strives to keep our viewers up to date with the latest news and weather information. Please feel free to share your footage from the storms around the state this afternoon on Facebook or Twitter!