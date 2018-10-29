PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — One year ago Maine experienced one of the most damaging wind storms in history.

Wind gusts peaked over 70 mph, and nearly 560,000 customers between Central Maine Power and Emera Maine lost electricity. All corners of the state were affected.

PHOTOS: Sou'easter of '17, Part 1
Millay Road in Bowdoinham.
Sparks fly from a downed powerline in Portland, Maine.
Millay Road in Bowdoinham, Maine.
Roof tiles have been blown off houses across the state.
Downed lines in Portland.
On Mellen Street in Portland on Oct. 30, 2017
Trampoline blown over.
Down lines along Portland streets which is a common site across Maine.
Keith leans into a gust of wind blowing off the water in South Portland at about 50 mph.
Police say the occupants of this van were not injured when a tree came down while they were stopped in traffic. Ctsy Cumberland County Police
Tractor Trailer has been knocked over on I-295 in Portland where winds have been gusting up to 69 mph
Tractor trailer on it's side on I-295 in Portland.
Trees and branches are littering the ground. Few trees can hold up to the gusting winds up to 70 mph in spots in Maine.
In Topsham, a trampoline flips and flies across a yard into cars.
The owner of the 3-D Variety on Rt 22 Buxton says she has a generator but it's yet to turn on.
Tree down on 202 in Windham.

Gusts in this range are not unheard of, but they are rare. What made this storm even more unique was the wind direction. South to southeast gusts of this magnitude are rarely if ever.

PHOTOS: Sou'easter of '17, Part 2
Elm Stree in Biddeford.
Tree crashes down on trailer home in Maine.
Tree down next to home.
Ctsy Jen Labbe's Tree falls down on powerlines
Route 22 in Buxton, Maine
Trees all over Maine have fallen on powerlines after 60 plus mph winds early Monday morning, leaving hundreds of thousands without power.
This family says they were building a shed until the storm hit and destroyed their project.
Tree topples car in Woolrich, Maine.
Even the chicken's weren't safe from this storm.
Brunswick, Maine
Bowdoinham, Maine
Bowdoinham, Maine
Chesterville, Maine
Some homes and business were without power for more than a week.

We're asking you to share your memories and experiences as we look back on this storm.

Comment on our Facebook page, send us a tweet or e-mail us at desk@newscentermaine.com. We'll be sharing your thoughts on-air and online.

PHOTOS: Sou'easter of '17, Part 3
Surry Pottle Tree damage
Portland Head Light on Monday morning.
Hammond Lumber, Belgrade
