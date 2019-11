MAINE, USA — Another storm has managed to sneak its way into the last day of October, and kicks off Maine's November with thousands of power outages.

CMP customer outages: 60,621

Emera Maine customer outages: 22,829

NCM

Here's a look at some downed utility poles and debris in the roadway near Bowdoin Pines in Brunswick.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.