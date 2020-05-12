Heavy, wet snow leaves nearly 63,000 Mainers without power by 6 p.m.

As the Maine snowstorm crept north, Central Maine Power customers in York and Cumberland counties saw the first weather outages of the nor'easter

PORTLAND, Maine — Rain changing to snow and then heavy snow throughout the day Saturday left more than 65,000 Mainers in the state without power by early evening.

Just before 6 p.m., Central Maine Power reported 62,869 customers in the dark, and Versant Power showed 2,264 outages.

The number had nearly tripled in the previous two hours, spreading up the coast and inland from York and Cumberland counties.

At 6 p.m.,16,393 customers in Cumberland County, 11,672 customers in York County, and approximately 9,000 in Androscoggin and Kennebec counties were in the dark with additional significant outages in Oxford (5,333), Sagadahoc (2,588), Franklin (1,847) Knox (1,774), Somerset (1,680), Waldo (1,497) counties.

At 12:40, speed limit on the Maine Turnpike was reduced to 45 miles per hour from the New Hampshire state line to mile 109 in Augusta, with no over limits permitted.

Parking bans were reported throughout the state, and scheduled events including a public supper and Sunday church services were canceled.

At 3 p.m., the Gilead Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that multiple crashes had occurred throughout the county, and urged people to stay off the roads.

Speeds have been reduced to 45 MPH from the NH state line to mile 109 in Augusta due to snow. No overlimits permitted. Please drive safely. — Maine Turnpike (@MaineTurnpike) December 5, 2020

More than a foot of snow was predicted for part of the state, with the height of the storm slated for 4 p.m. to midnight with as much as 1 to 2 inches per hour in parts of southern and central Maine.

The Downeast coast and Penobscot Bay were predicted to see mostly rain for the rest of the evening.

