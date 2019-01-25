ELLSWORTH, Maine — Heavy rain and wind gusts reaching more than 60 mph left thousands of Emera Maine customers who live on the coast without power.

At the peak of the outage on Thursday evening into Friday morning, nearly 8,000 homes were without power across the state. The worst of the outages, however, came along coast.

"It's not a situation where a single tree falls on a major line and it takes out 1,000 customers. When we have a storm like that, that affected Hancock County on Thursday," said Emera Maine communications specialist Judy Long. "We have a lot of trees and limbs over a very widespread area on a lot of different lines that have interrupted service."

Emera had multiple other crews working in Hancock County on Friday to help restore power. The power company expects to have all power restored by late Friday evening.

"Some repair that might only bring a few customers back online may take four hours or more to complete," Long said. "So that can be really challenging when you have that sort of widespread damage."

Long said areas with the most widespread outages included Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Blue Hill and Deer Isle, among many other coastal towns.