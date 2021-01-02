From salt to snowshoes, Mainers prepare to weather nor'easter

Heavy snow could bring a foot of snow or more to some towns

MAINE, USA — As New Englanders, we've experienced snowstorms, nor'easters, blizzards, even the occasional snow squall.

So when the forecast calls for heavy snow and gusty winds, we know it's go time.

"My first thought is 'do I have enough gas for the snowblower?'" Lisa O'Quinn of Cumberland said.

Food is also a priority. Storm staples like bread and milk won't buy themselves.

"We're here for the specials. Specials here and then we'll be going over to a couple of other stores to get their specials before the storm comes," Yarmouth resident Linda Flanders who was at Shaw's supermarket in Falmouth said.

Grocery stores were busy all day Monday and so were retailers like Ocean State Job Lot in Falmouth.

"Prep for us came a few days ago to make sure we had all the stuff people would need for the storm, like shovels, Hot Hands (hand and toe warmers), [and] salt," Ryan Hanson, the store's team leader, said.

Hanson said sales have been brisk since the weekend. People have been buying everything from salt to snowshoes.

This is a #noreaster, so the gusty northeast wind will blow and drift the snow, plus cause flooding/splashover during tomorrow's 2am and 2pm high tides. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/xGtJu9Fbr4 — Ryan Breton (@RyanBretonWX) February 1, 2021

"With the forecast anywhere from 5 to 8 or 12 to 18 [inches]—it's shovels mostly," Hanson said. "People know there's some snow coming."

Snow that will blanket all of Maine. Something we haven't seen since December.

"I'm not panicked," O'Quinn said. "You have to be sensible to know you have what you need."

Supplies to prepare for, ride out, clean up, and enjoy the storm.

"I think I'm going to stay inside to cook something, have the woodstove going. My husband and I are retired we're just going to cuddle in," Flanders said.

Flanders said she is planning on making brownies if the power doesn't go out.

As for O'Quinn, she was buying birdseed and snowshoes, to feed the birds and have fun outside with her kids.

"Hoping we'll be able to build a snowman go snowshoeing," O'Quinn said. "I'm actually probably in the minority but I'm excited we might actually have some snow."