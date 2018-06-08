BIDDEFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The heat – it's what everyone's talking about.

Temperatures reached the 90s in many areas Monday, and when you factor in the humidity, the temperature felt more like 100 degrees.

It's uncomfortable and also dangerous, especially for the elderly. That's why the Biddeford Fire Department decided to take a pro-active approach.

In the morning hours alone on Monday, the fire department had already responded to multiple calls of respiratory distress, more than likely, they said, exaggerated by the heat.

Firefighter-paramedics and the department's chaplain hit the road to check on many elderly residents in the city. They visited several elderly communities and apartment units and went door to door to make sure the residents were feeling ok, to make sure they had fans or if they needed help with an AC.

The firefighter-paramedics also let them know how the heat can affect how their medications work. They also drove home the importance of keeping hydrated and if need be to call for help.

While some of the residents were surprised by the visits, they were all very grateful.

Nancy Cote said she loved seeing the firefighters and thinks it's important to remind people about the dangers of intense heat.

"It's so hot out there and people don't realize how important it is to stay hydrated and some people don't," Cote said. "You could end up sick and or in the hospital."

And that's what the Biddeford Fire Department is trying to prevent.

Tim Sevigny, a firefighter-paramedic with Biddeford FD, said besides putting out fires and going to emergency calls it's also about community contact, being a part of the community, being involved.

© NEWS CENTER Maine