It was an icky, wet day for most parts of Maine Sunday morning.

In the greater Bangor area, there was no glaze or ice on the roads as of 9:30 a.m. That's likely because temperatures stuck around the mid- to upper-thirties throughout the morning and did not quite make it to freezing level.

The storm is expected to last all of Sunday with more rain and potential for ice, as temperatures drop from record highs on Saturday.

"We've prepared for a mid-level storm. We are seeing a lot of rain in Bangor, but we're still expecting to see some ice east of here -- and also snow and sleet up north, as well," said Allison Doughty, the systems emergency manager for Emera Maine. "So, we're ready to go if we start to see outages pop-up throughout the day."

As temperatures decrease, the rain could start to freeze, which could cause some issues.

Trees can lose their branches if a lot of ice weighs them down, so you should try not to park your car or stand underneath trees as the storm unfolds. Heavy ice could also cause power outages, which is what most Mainers are concerned about Sunday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m., Central Maine Power only has about 26 customers without power, while Emera Maine has 1,187 without power.

You can check the companies' live outage maps at Emera Maine and Central Maine Power.

The National Weather Service recommends that travel be restricted to emergencies only and advises residents to prepare for extended power outages.

Emera Maine crews will be ready to address any outages over the weekend.



"Certainly while you still have power, it's good to gather flashlights, things like that. Make sure if you're on a well that you have access to that," said Doughty. "So there's some things you can do to get ready, even without leaving your home."

RELATED: MaineDOT anticipating icy conditions across state on Sunday

RELATED: CMP crews prepare ahead of Sunday ice storm

RELATED: Record warmth today; power outages from ice possible tomorrow