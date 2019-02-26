Attached video is of similar conditions on Jan. 22, 2019

HOULTON — The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday warned drivers to stay off the roads as whiteout conditions affected travel county wide.

"Roads County wide are experiencing severe white out conditions," the sheriff's office wrote in a post on Facebook. "Avoid traveling today if you can. It is not safe to be out on the roads at the moment."

Per Maine State Police, the sheriff's office responded Tuesday to a four-car crash along Route 1 in Westfield. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt. The Department of Transportation temporarily shut down the following roads:

Route 1, Westfield to Presque Isle

Route 1, Caribou North

Route 11, Portage North

State police said due to blowing conditions throughout the state, public safety dispatch centers received numerous calls asking about road conditions. They said dispatchers are unable to give accurate responses because they do not know they extent of conditions in every particular area.

Those looking for information on road conditions can visit newengland511.org.

With Sunday's storm, Caribou's snowfall amount thus far – about 145 inches – ranks No. 9 all-time among its snowiest seasons. Another foot and a few inches would propel it to No. 3 behind 2007-08 and 1954-55.

Couple that amount of snowfall with wind gusts upwards of 30 mph and you've got snow flying everywhere. That's essentially what's creating these whiteout conditions and making it dangerous to drive.

The sheriff's office on Monday urged drivers to travel with their headlights on and allow extra time to get to your destination, even offering their services:

"Call us if you need us," they wrote. "1-800-432-7842."