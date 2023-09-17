Tree falls on van carrying 6 people in Aroostook County

High winds during Saturday's storm were to blame for a tree falling onto a van in Aroostook County, narrowly missing the people inside.

MORO PLANTATION, Maine — The driver of a van suffered minor cuts and none of his five passengers were injured when a tree fell onto the vehicle Saturday night.

It happened as John Yoder, 23, of Apple Creek, Ohio, was traveling south on Route 11 in Moro Plantation, according to a social media post by Maine State Police.

Yoder saw the tree falling into the roadway and attempted to stop the van but he was unable to avoid the tree, which went through the front of the van's windshield, police said.

The impact caused the top of the tree to break off inside the van, narrowly missing Yoder and his passengers, according to police.