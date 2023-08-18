Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall along the southern coast of the Dominican Republic

Tropical Storm Franklin will bring heavy rain to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

WASHINGTON — Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall Wednesday morning and will continue to bring heavy rain to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico over the next several days. Winds will not be a big problem as it remains a tropical storm.

Franklin made landfall early Wednesday morning as a tropical storm and will continue to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Puerto Rico. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect.

This storm will also have a significant impact on parts of Puerto Rico. Heavy rainfall is expected across parts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola through the middle of the week. The heavy rain may produce flash and urban flooding which may result in landslides and mudslides. Rising rivers will also be a concern.

As Franklin moves into very warm water, the storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday morning, passing to the southwest of Bermuda as a Category 2 hurricane. Looking at the long range forecast, the storm should kick back out to sea to the northeast before getting close to the United States. We'll be monitoring Franklin's development closely.

