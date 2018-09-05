KENNEBUNK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The massive wildfire that burned a 314-acre region of York County earlier this month was caused by failure to extinguish a fire, officials said Wednesday.

According to the Maine Forest Service, the fire began as an outdoor burn at a private residence that rekindled due to the conditions.

The forest service has turned its investigation over to the York County district attorney. The person allegedly responsible is scheduled to be arraigned in August and faces a misdemeanor charge of failure to extinguish a fire. If the person pleads guilty to the charge, they could be forced to pay for fire suppression efforts, which could total up to $25,000, according to the forest service.

Eighty firefighters from more than a dozen departments were involved in extinguishing the fire for more than 20 hours. Drones were used to locate intense areas and aircraft to drop hundreds of gallons of water.

