MAINE, USA — It may not have been the biggest storm that rolled in Monday night but it is making a mess for the morning commute Tuesday.

Northern Maine saw a couple of inches of snow but in the south, it was all about the ice. Maine woke up to temperatures in the 20s and low 30s Tuesday and the storm isn't done yet.

Meteorologist Todd Gutner says parts of Maine will see snow bursts through the middle of the day before the storm rolls out tonight when black ice will yet again be an issue.

All state offices have been delayed until 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The snow and ice are causing several delays and closings on Tuesday. Find them here.

The Maine Turnpike Authority lowered the speed limit to 45 mph on the highway Tuesday morning from the New Hampshire line to mile 109 in Augusta as icy road conditions are an issue.

Bangor got its first official inch of snow Monday night which came a little early this year. Plows continue to clean the roads to make sure drivers have clean roads this morning.

It may still be autumn but it will feel like winter has arrived. Windchills will be in the teens this afternoon and tonight.

RELATED: Snow and freezing rain will make for a tricky morning commute

RELATED: After the Snow & Ice: Near Record Cold