Tropical Storm Eta continues to produce heavy rain and strong winds across parts of west-central Florida, including in the Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla — Tropical Storm Eta made its second Florida landfall early Thursday morning near Cedar Key, Florida.

It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Tropical Storm Eta continues to produce bands of rain and strong winds across parts of west-central Florida, including in the Tampa Bay region. Many are without power while others experience flooding.

It brings a host of weather threats, including storm surge, damaging and flooding have been seen across parts of the Bay area.

There were also multiple tornado warnings issued throughout the day on Wednesday.

Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance aircraft found Eta weakened back to a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center reported. Earlier today, it had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Maximum winds have now diminished to 60 mph Wednesday night.

Eta is currently about 65 miles north-northwest of St. Petersburg. It's moving north at 10 mph.

Eta, which had been a hurricane, weakened to a tropical storm earlier on Wednesday, making landfall between near Cedar Key early Thursday morning. The hurricane watch for parts of Florida's west coast has been discontinued, but storm surge remains a concern.

A storm surge warning is in effect for the Tampa Bay area, and the National Weather Service is warning of flash flooding that could be possible through Friday afternoon. Storm surge warnings were updated Wednesday from the Anclote River to Boca Grande, Florida -- including for the Tampa Bay area.

Meteorologists now say a 3-5 foot storm surge is possible in the Tampa Bay area.

As of the latest advisory, these are the watches and warnings in effect:

Storm surge warning

Bonita Beach to Suwanee River, Florida, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor

Tropical storm warning

Flagler/Volusia County, Florida line northward to St. Andrews Sound, Georgia

Storm surge watch

Steinhatchee River to Suwannee River, Florida

Tropical storm watch

North of the Suwannee River to Aucilla River, Florida

Eta is expected to make landfall about 50 miles north of Tampa Bay overnight Wednesday night.

Eta already made landfall around 11 p.m. Sunday on Lower Matecumbe Key, Florida, and a second Florida landfall is possible.

The NHC is also tracking two other disturbances.

Tropical Storm Theta is in the eastern Atlantic. It became the 29th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, setting the record for most named storm in the Atlantic in a single season. It will have no impact on the United States.

The NHC is also tracking Disturbance 1 in the Caribbean. It is a storm that all interests in the Gulf of Mexico will need to track closely. It currently has an 80-percent chance of developing into another tropical cyclone in the next 5 days.