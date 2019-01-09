A State of Emergency is issued for Duval County with mandatory evacuations in zones A and B starting Monday morning at 8 a.m. in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

Additionally, all people living in manufactured homes, low-lying or flood-prone areas are also included in the evacuation notice.

To find your zone, click here.

Shelters will be open Monday at 10 a.m., though Curry said residents do not have to be at the shelters promptly at that time to be let in. Those seeking shelter were told bring essentials such as food and a pillow, as those will not be provided.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office also warned of the risks of choosing to ignore mandatory evacuations.

If a resident ignores the evacuation and calls 911, JSO may not be able to respond. There may also be a time when residents who choose to stay may not have access to first responders.

Duval County bridges remain open but will be closed once sustained winds in the area reach 40 mph, according to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams.

