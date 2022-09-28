Ian lashes South Carolina coast with floodwaters; over 200,000 power outages reported

Ian is moving through eastern South Carolina, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian has made landfall along the South Carolina coast, the first landfall of a hurricane in the Palmetto State in six years, bringing floodwaters to roads and knocking out power to over 200,000 customers.

The National Hurricane Center says Ian came ashore around 2:05 p.m. Eastern near Georgetown, South Carolina, about 35 miles south of Myrtle Beach. It's already brought storm surge on the coast and heavy rainfall and strong winds in other parts of the state.

As of the 2:15 p.m. update advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ian had maximum sustained winds of 85 miles an hour and was moving to the north-northeast at 15 miles an hour.

Steady, heavy rain has being reported across the state and storm surge and flooding is taking place in coastal areas. In Pawleys Island, only miles up from landfall, video and pictures showed flooded streets and damage. Police there said the end of the Pawleys Island pier has collapsed and had floated away.

The end of the Pawleys Island pier has collapsed & is floating south. pic.twitter.com/ajJsWeXWfN — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) September 30, 2022

Many of those hardest hit areas were also sitting in the dark. Over 218,000 outages were reported just before 4 p.m. Friday.

South Carolina Department of Transportation Director Christi Hall said even before the storm came ashore, her agency had to clear 200 trees that had fallen on roads.

Rain was a problem even further inland. In the Oakland community in Sumter county over five inches of rain fell, and over in Santee in Orangeburg County, four inches came down.

President Joe Biden has already approved an emergency declaration for the state meaning federal assistance to the state can begin. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster confirmed that he'd spoken with the President Friday morning and the White House had been helpful and cooperative.

McMaster also warned that even though the effects of the storm are waning, they shouldn't let their guard down.

"This is not as bad as it could have been a lot of prayers have been answered but I'd ask people to not quit yet," He said. "We're not out of the woods."

The last time a hurricane made landfall in South Carolina was Hurricane Matthew in 2016, although other storms have affected the state's weather in other ways in the last few years.

Watches/Warnings for South Carolina:

A hurricane warning is in effect for the entire South Carolina coast.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the entire Midlands. That list of counties includes Richland, Lexington, Sumter, Orangeburg, Saluda, Lee, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Calhoun, and Newberry. That means winds between 25-35 miles an hour with gusts up to 45 miles an hour.

Midlands Timeline:

.

Friday evening: